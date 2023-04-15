Paulette Sterling heads JN Bank Canada

Jamaica National Bank’s new chief representative officer (CRO) in Canada, Paulette Sterling, has praised the contribution and support of women in the diaspora.

Celebrating their collective achievements, the newly appointed CRO hosted a brunch event dubbed, Women Celebrating & Empowering Women, at Moxie’s Classic Grill in Toronto on Thursday, March 30, which was attended by about 20 prominent female leaders from different industries.

Addressing the group, Sterling emphasised the importance of women supporting each one another other and creating opportunities for success.

“I admire each and every one of you for the commendable work that you have been doing in your respective areas, such as the media, religion, education, the judiciary, business, banking, and so much more. Your impact in the Jamaican diaspora community is remarkable.

“My gratitude to each of you for embracing me and welcoming me to Canada and the community in my capacity as chief representative officer, in your own way. It has made my transition easier, and I am very thankful,” said Sterling, who started the role in October 2022.

“Jamaica National has had a long history of empowering and celebrating women for the role that we play in society, we are nurturers, breadwinners, stewards, wealth creators, and hold other core responsibilities. In fact, currently more than 80 per cent of JN leaders are women.”

Sterling joined the Jamaica National Building Society (JNBS) in 1993.

The intimate gathering featured lively and thought-provoking discussions among the ladies, especially one that piqued the interest of businesswoman Jaqueline Dixon, CEO of New Era Communications, who engaged the table about a possible scenario of acquiring financial backing or otherwise to owning a property in Jamaica.

Realtor Karen Ottar explained the process while, Angella Bennett, regional director of the Jamaica Tourist Board, Canada, cited growing opportunities for Airbnb to be set up on the island. She stated that Jamaica is open for business on that front because Mexico is leading with a wide margin.

As of 2021, there were approximately 70,000 active Airbnb listings in Mexico, according to Statista and in Jamaica, there were approximately 7,000 active listings, according to AirDNA. Sterling is responsible for promoting JN Bank’s products and services and identifying opportunities to form strategic alliances to create brand awareness and advance the business of JN Bank.

During the event, Yanique Williams was recognised for her work and influence in her field for Woman’s Month. Williams is public policy manager (WesternCanada) at Uber, and a public speaker. Her mother, Letna Allen-Rowe, was also recognised for her contributions, as well, being a strong advocate in the black community.