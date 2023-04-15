Sat | Apr 15, 2023

St James police seize another firearm

Published:Saturday | April 15, 2023 | 1:26 PM
Lawmen investigating the shooting found the gun in a yard while conducting a search in the area. - File photo

The St James police have rid the streets of Montego Bay of another illegal firearm.

A Glock pistol, with a magazine containing one cartridge, was recovered in Campbell Lane, Mount Salem, on Friday.

It was discovered after a shootout between gunmen in Campbell Lane.

Lawmen investigating the shooting found the gun in a yard while conducting a search of the area.

No arrest was made in connection with the find.

The seizure followed another on Thursday in which a pistol was recovered during a police operation in Bogue Hill.

The police were searching for Damion Brown, also known as 'Niney', and a man known only as 'Bones' of New Ramble, Bogue, when the gun was found hidden in an old refrigerator.

