St James police seize another firearm

The St James police have rid the streets of Montego Bay of another illegal firearm.

A Glock pistol, with a magazine containing one cartridge, was recovered in Campbell Lane, Mount Salem, on Friday.

It was discovered after a shootout between gunmen in Campbell Lane.

Lawmen investigating the shooting found the gun in a yard while conducting a search of the area.

No arrest was made in connection with the find.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The seizure followed another on Thursday in which a pistol was recovered during a police operation in Bogue Hill.

The police were searching for Damion Brown, also known as 'Niney', and a man known only as 'Bones' of New Ramble, Bogue, when the gun was found hidden in an old refrigerator.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.