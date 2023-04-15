Trade Board Limited staff give back to Strathmore Gardens Children’s Home

The children at Strathmore Gardens Children’s Home benefitted from donations of toys, books, clothing and toiletries from the staff at Trade Board Limited (TBL), an agency of the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce.

Dr Hugh Blake, trade administrator and CEO of The Trade Board Limited, who was present at the handover, disclosed that the items donated came from personal contributions by the TBL employees. According to Dr Blake, it forms part of the company’s corporate social responsibility programme, which focuses on education and the environment, with the understanding that public-private partnerships are critical to the sustainability of entities such as these.

“It is our belief that children are the future and our support can help them to tap into the greatness they possess,” said Dr Blake. He further committed to providing a much-needed multipurpose printer in the near future.

Marcia Tucker, manager at Strathmore Gardens Children’s Home, expressed gratitude for the TBL’s visit and the donations. She stated, “We at the Strathmore Gardens Children’s Home appreciate The Trade Board Limited for selecting us and providing these much-needed resources. This is how we survive as a children’s home, through the kind heart and donations from public bodies [and] private sector companies, churches and individuals.”

Alicia Wilmot, caregiver and nurse aide at the home, provided the TBL staff who visited with a tour of the institution, which included the Leigh’s Learning Centre, a dormitory and kitchen. This enabled Dr Blake to participate in a mathematics lesson and a motivational talk with adolescents, many of whom wanted to become soldiers.

Roshane Reid, director of public education and public relations at TBL, was filled with praise for his fellow members of staff. This donation is very personal and meaningful to us here at TBL, because it was done from the pockets of staff members who gave willingly,” she said.

Established in 1975, the Strathmore Gardens Children’s Home currently provides care for children between the ages of four and 19. The home also provides early childhood and special-needs education on site, through its Leigh’s Learning Centre. Currently, the home has 32 children in its care.

To donate or learn more about the Strathmore Gardens Children’s Home, call 876-855-4965. Have a story you’d like to share? Email us at goodheart@gleanerjm.com.