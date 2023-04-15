Traffic changes for carnival

The Jamaica Constabulary Force is advising members of the public that several road closures will take effect across the Corporate Area on Sunday to facilitate the carnival road marches.

The closures will begin at 6 a.m., with different roads to be closed at various times throughout the day, up to 6:30 p.m.

This means that motorists can expect delays or detours along roadways in and around New Kingston, Half-Way Tree, Liguanea, Hope Road, Knutsford Boulevard, Trafalgar Road, Waterloo Road, Eastwood Park Road and East Kings House Road.

Police personnel will be stationed at various points along the routes to provide guidance.

Meanwhile, during the parades, motorists should be aware of the following guidelines enforced by the Police:

No parking in designated no-parking zones.

Illegally parked vehicles will be impounded at the owner's expense.

No vending stalls or handcart vendors will be allowed along the parade routes.

Firecrackers or explosive devices are prohibited.

Motor or pedal cyclists, including quad bikes, are not allowed to participate in the parades. ATVs are not allowed to participate in the parades.

Souvenirs and other gratis items cannot be distributed from trucks during the parade.

