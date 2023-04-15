Two men shot, one fatally, in Anchovy

One man was shot and killed and another injured while purchasing soup outside a church in Anchovy, St James, on Saturday afternoon.

The police have not yet identified the deceased.

About 4:30 p.m., the two men were purchasing soup from a vendor outside the House of Praise in Anchovy, St James, when they were reportedly pounced upon by armed men travelling in a motor car.

The gunmen opened fire hitting both men before they escaped in the motor car.

One man died on the spot while the other was rushed to hospital where he was admitted in serious condition.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

This is the second person to be shot and killed in Anchovy since the start of the week.

- Hopeton Bucknor

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.