Actor Winston 'Bello' Bell has died

Jamaican actor and pastor Winston 'Bello' Bell has died.

The news was announced on his Facebook page on Sunday morning.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Bishop Winston Alexander Bell who passed away on April 15, 2023 due to complications from neuropathy," the post read.

A post from his son, Jerome Bell, said "Rest well. You no longer have to live in pain or with any care for this world."

Bell was best known for being one half of a stand-up comedy duo with Owen 'Blakka' Ellis.

They were competitors at the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission Festival of the Performing Arts during their high-school days. Joining the force of their talents saw them gaining audiences in Jamaica and around the world, as they guaranteed a strong dose of satire done in drama, songs and dialogue and aided by spectacle.

In 1997 he settled down in Jamaica working with the Area Youth Foundation and on January 3, 1999, he started Time Out for Jesus Ministries.

