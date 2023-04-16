Holness off to Trinidad for security meeting

Prime Minister Andrew Holness leaves the island today for Trinidad and Tobago where he will participate in the inaugural Regional Security Conference.

A release from the Office of the Prime Minister says the CARICOM conference comes as the region grapples with heightened transnational criminal activities.

The security summit will address crime and violence as a public health issue and will be staged under the theme, 'The Crime Challenge: “None of us is safe until all of us are safe.” '

This regional meeting was announced following the recently held 44th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government in February in the Bahamas.

The two-day event will be hosted by the Government of Trinidad and Tobago in the capital Port of Spain from April 17-18.

Holness has said crime should be treated as a health emergency and that regional leaders should collaborate to tackle the problem.

“Organised crime is primarily committed by transnational groups involved in the drug trade, advanced fraud, and other illicit money and drug trading activities. It is therefore very important that CARICOM countries begin to show a high level of collaboration and cooperation by sharing information and best practices," Holness said ahead of his departure.

The Prime Minister will return to the island on Wednesday, April 19.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang will be in charge of the government while the Prime Minister travels.

