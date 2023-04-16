Jesus is supreme - Pt 2

Jesus is also head of the Church. The Word of God states, “ And He is the head of the body, the church; He is the beginning and the firstborn from among the dead, so that in everything He might have the supremacy.”A personal pronoun is used here that is very emphatic. It literally means ‘He Himself is the head’. Only Jesus qualifies to be the head of the Church. The word ‘head’ means that Jesus is the authority, or source of the Church. The Church would not exist if Christ did not exist. The head gives the body instruction and the ability to produce and grow.Without it, the body would die. As churches, we can never forget this. If Jesus Christ is not supreme in a church, then there is no church.

Jesus is the ‘beginning’, which means that He is the source. The word has two meanings, ‘to rule’ and ‘to begin’. In Matthew 16:18 (NIV), Jesus said, “I will build my church.” The Church is the creation of Christ and as such, we must follow His lead. He is the “firstborn from among the dead”, signifying that as the supreme one, His resurrection is the guarantee that we, too, will rise again. We don’t need Jesus with anything additional for salvation, we only need faith in Him.

God’s fullness was in Jesus. “For God was pleased to have all His fullness dwell in Him” Colossians 1:19 (NIV). The fullness of God dwells “in Him”. It was not around, upon, or under Him, rather it was in Him. The word ‘dwell’ means to ‘take up residence’ and points to the incarnation. In the Old Testament, it’s used to convey the sense of a permanent dwelling, and reminds believers of God’s desire to choose a place for His name to dwell. The Word states, “For in Christ all the fullness of the Deity lives in bodily form”Colossians 2:9 (NIV).

When Jesus was crucified, it was God that was crucified to reconcile people to Himself, not an intermediary. This is why Jesus was the perfect sacrifice. The Apostle Paul says, “ Once you were alienated from God and were enemies in your minds because of your evil behaviour” Colossians 1:21 (NIV). We were “alienated”. ‘Alienate’ means ‘to estrange; to withdraw’. We were outsiders when it came to God, but Jesus is the door to reconciliation.

The Word instructs, “…if you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved. 10 For with the heart one believes unto righteousness, and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation” Romans 10:9-10 (NKJV).