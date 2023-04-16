NEWS IN BRIEF

4.6 magnitude earthquake rocks Jamaica

A minor earthquake was felt across sections of Jamaica yesterday afternoon. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), at 4:35 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, a light 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck 5km southwest of Seaforth in St Thomas, Jamaica along the Enriquillo Plantain Garden Fault Zone.

The earthquake also reportedly affected Haiti, Cuba and some areas of the United States.

Multimillion-dollar heist at gas station in Gutters, St Catherine

The Old Harbour police in St Catherine are searching for a group of gunmen who carried out a multimillion-dollar robbery at a service station in Gutters yesterday morning.

Reports are that, at about 5:30 a.m., an 80-year-old cleaning lady opened up the office at the Buds Gas Station when men forced their way inside the building. They then robbed the establishment at gunpoint and escaped in a waiting motor car.

“The woman is a cleaner, she was opening up the gas station and they pounced on her and made off with a large undetermined sum of money. We are investigating,” Christopher Phillips, commanding officer of the St Catherine South division, said.

They reportedly stole $24 million.

Traffic changes for carnival road marches

The Jamaica Constabulary Force is advising members of the public that several road closures will take effect across the Corporate Area today, to facilitate the carnival road marches.

The closures will begin at 6 a.m., with different roads to be closed at various times throughout the day, up to 6:30 p.m.

This means that motorists can expect delays or detours along roadways in and around New Kingston, Half-Way Tree, Liguanea, Hope Road, Knutsford Boulevard, Trafalgar Road, Waterloo Road, Eastwood Park Road and East Kings House Road.

Police personnel will be stationed at various points along the routes, to provide guidance.

Meanwhile, during the parades, motorists should be aware of the following guidelines enforced by the police:

• No parking in designated no-parking zones.

• Illegally parked vehicles will be impounded at the owner’s expense.

• No vending stalls or handcart vendors will be allowed along the parade routes.

• Firecrackers or explosive devices are prohibited.

• Motor or pedal cyclists, including quad bikes, are not allowed to participate in the parades. ATVs are not allowed to participate in the parades.

• Souvenirs and other gratis items cannot be distributed from trucks during the parade.