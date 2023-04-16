NWC implements more water conservation measures in St Andrew

The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that effective Sunday some communities in St Andrew will be without water or experience low water pressure during scheduled supply times.

The NWC says this "urgent adjustment" is necessary as it implements measures to handle the ongoing drought.

It says periods of low pressure will be experienced between noon and 3 p.m. daily in these communities:

Norbrook Road, sections of Oliver Road, Shortwood Road, East Stratmore Road, Par Drive, Hacienda Way, Norbrook Mews Blaisie, Glenalmond Drive, Sherwood Road and roads leading off, Earls Court, Acardia Drive, Cherry Gardens Drive, Russell Heights, Graham Heights, Tavistock, Ridgeway, Farringdon Heights Cookhamdene, Jacks Hill, Millsborough Crescent, Edgecombe Avenue, Gains borough and Barbican Road.

The NWC says customers within the stated communities are encouraged to store water for use during the period.

It says the regular water supply schedules will be restored once inflows improve significantly.

