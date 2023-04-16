Taxi operator killed in Toll Gate

A taxi operator was gunned down in Toll Gate, Clarendon, on Sunday morning.

He has been identified as Miguel Thomas of a McGilchrist Palm address in the parish.

It's reported that about 10:50 a.m., Thomas had just finished washing his car when he was pounced upon by a lone gunman.

The gunman opened fire hitting him in the head and upper body.

Thomas died on the spot.

- Olivia Brown

