Taxi operator killed in Toll Gate
Published:Sunday | April 16, 2023 | 5:02 PM
A taxi operator was gunned down in Toll Gate, Clarendon, on Sunday morning.
He has been identified as Miguel Thomas of a McGilchrist Palm address in the parish.
It's reported that about 10:50 a.m., Thomas had just finished washing his car when he was pounced upon by a lone gunman.
The gunman opened fire hitting him in the head and upper body.
Thomas died on the spot.
- Olivia Brown
