Two killed, two injured in Sunday morning bar shooting in Manchester

The Manchester police are now processing a crime scene in the Fine Grass community in Chudleigh in the parish where two men were shot and killed and two others injured on Sunday morning.

One of the deceased has so far been identified as Stenneth Hutchinson, otherwise known as 'Deportee', a tractor operator.

The police say shortly after explosions were heard, the bodies of the two men were discovered on the step of a bar close to the Chudleigh main road about 9 a.m.

According to an eyewitness, the explosions were thought to be a gun salute. However, the bodies on the ground soon confirmed otherwise.

Persons reported seeing a lone gunman exit the shop and escape in a waiting car.

A relative of the deceased said crime in Jamaica is now a serious cause for concern.

"The police need a revamp in crime fighting. They should have set up a perimeter by Holmwood gate in the direction where the gunmen fled. If they had something there, they probably could have caught them," the relative said.

Preliminary investigations reportedly indicate that this morning's murders could have been a reprisal for last week's murder of Anthony Williams in the area.

- Tamara Bailey

