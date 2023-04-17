Blind wheelchair-bound man dies after being hit by vehicle

A motor vehicle accident claimed the life of a wheelchair bound man, who is also visually impaired, along the Orange Bay main road in Portland this evening.

He has been identified as Monty Cargill, a resident of Orange Bay, who is believed to be in his late sixties.

Residents said that Cargill lost his sight some years ago and was confined to a wheelchair for the better part of 25 years due to a prolonged illness.

According to an eye witness, who gave his name only as 'Dutch', Cargill, as is customary, was sitting in his wheelchair close to the busy thoroughfare when he was hit by a white Toyota Axio motor car traveling towards Buff Bay, shortly after 6:30 pm.

Cargill reportedly died on the spot.

The driver of the vehicle was questioned, taken to a nearby police station in Orange Bay and warned for prosecution.

The Orange Bay Police are investigating.

- Gareth Davis Snr.

