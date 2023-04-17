Former policeman to be compensated for nine-year wait for transcript of his trial

The Attorney General today conceded that the constitutional rights of former police constable Garfield Williston were breached when he had to wait for nine years to get the transcript of his trial for his appeal to be heard.

After submissions began today in the Full Court, lawyers representing the Attorney General announced that an award and legal costs will be paid to Williston.

Attorney-at-law Hugh Wildman explained that he was consulted to represent Williston on his appeal against his conviction for a breach of the Corruption Prevention Act.

He said after waiting for nine years to get the transcript of the proceedings from the May Pen Parish Court, in Clarendon, he decided to file a constitutional motion. The matter was set for hearing today and tomorrow.

Wildman said his client is happy with today's outcome because having to wait for so long severely affected him.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The transcripts were produced after the motion was filed. The appeal was heard last year March and judgment has been reserved.

Williston was convicted in March 2011 for soliciting money from a motorist. He was fined $70,000 or six months' imprisonment. He gave verbal notice of appeal after he was convicted.

Wildman said that Williston, in his grounds of appeal, is contending that he should be freed because he is innocent and the parish judge made several errors of law.

- Barbara Gayle

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.