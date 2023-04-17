Gov't officials saddened by death of former Kingston mayor Colleen Yap

Former Mayor of Kingston Colleen Yap has died.

Yap, who was the second female mayor of Kingston, having served from 1982 to 1984, died today.

"My deep and sincere condolences to the family, loved ones and colleagues of Mrs Colleen Yap, former Mayor of Kingston and St Andrew, and wife of Ferdie Yap, former Member of Parliament for the constituency I now represent, West Central St Andrew," Prime Minister Andrew Holness posted to his Twitter account.

Meanwhile Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Desmond McKenzie also expressed sadness at Yap's death.

“While it is true that death is inevitable, the departure of Colleen Yap is a tremendous blow for the local government community, and for me personally," he said in a statement to the media.

"Mrs Yap was a formidable woman, who was highly respected across the political and administrative spectrum for her knowledge and abilities. She was truly a trailblazer. She was the embodiment of our Motto 'Out of Many One People', as the first mayor of Chinese descent," he continued.

He also stated that Yap had a tremendous influence on him and was an important part of his development as a councillor and as mayor.

McKenzie recalled that she was always willing to share her advice and expertise, noting that he would be forever grateful for her support.

“On behalf of the local government fraternity, I wish to express condolences to the family of Colleen Yap. She made a vital contribution to the development of the local government system throughout her time as councillor, mayor and beyond. Our grief, though bitter, is tempered by the knowledge that she served her fellow Jamaicans with passion and distinction, and that she is now resting in peace,” he stated.

