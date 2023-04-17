Hanover prepares for 300th anniversary in November

In 1723 northern Westmoreland became the parish of Hanover, now regarded as Jamaica’s smallest parish. A special anniversary committee, established December last year, is preparing to celebrate its 300th anniversary in November with a series of events which will showcase the parish’s achievements.

The special anniversary committee has been meeting on a regular basis to fine-tune preparation, and is operating under the co-chairmanship of Reverend Glenroy Clarke and deputy mayor of Lucea, Andria Dehaney-Grant.

“The committee is made up of a wide cross-section of persons from within Hanover, drawn from the business, professional and political sectors, among others. It meets with a view to making the 300th anniversary of the establishment of this parish a grand and memorable affair,” Dehaney-Grant, told The Gleaner. She also pointed out that the observance and celebratory events will begin in November and will continue at various venues across the parish until November 2024.

While the plans for the celebrations are still on the drawing board, Dehaney-Grant said that there are some suggestions already in place based on the discussions and meetings that have taken place.

“So far, we are thinking about having like a big Hanover Day,” said Dehaney-Grantm“We are also looking into various communities where we will be having specific functions happening. We are also looking at a business fair for the parish as well, the honouring of persons who have served the parish well over time. A magazine will be created to commemorate the whole event among other functions.”

DISCUSSIONS

Dehaney-Grant said the budget for the year of celebration has not been completed as there are discussions still taking place surrounding several other suggested events, their practicality, importance, and cost to stage, among other issues.

“It is our aim to stage activities across the parish, with the main activities happening within the parish capital, Lucea. We are going to be having other activities in various communities,” she said.

In explaining what the planning committee is doing, Dehaney-Grant said they are meeting and holding discussions with several entities and individuals to firm up their respective roles.

“We (the planning committee) are going to be setting up a secretariat at the Hanover Municipal Corporation (HMC) with an established telephone contact after our planned meeting on April 24, at least the contact number for the secretariat should be in place,” said Dehaney-Grant.

People who would like to assist in the planning and execution of the event may contact the chief executive officer of the HMC.