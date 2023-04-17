McKenzie condemns killing of homeless man in Port Antonio

Minister of Local Government Desmond McKenzie has strongly deplored Saturday's murder of a homeless man, Lee Donald, in Port Antonio, Portland.

Donald's body was found with stab wounds on West Street in the parish capital.

McKenzie noted that two of the four people killed in Portland so far this year were mentally ill. The body of Andre Weston, who also struggled with mental illness, was found at the Folly Oval about one month ago.

McKenzie said while the authorities do not yet know why homeless persons are beginning to feature prominently as murder victims, they are determined that this cannot continue.

"While the police are carrying out the necessary investigations, the work continues to identify a suitable location at which to build a Drop-In Centre for homeless persons in Portland, which will provide both care and security," McKenzie informed.

The local government minister said the budgetary allocation has been made for the project, and it is expected that a site will be identified and approved soon.

However, he noted that the centre cannot replace a social environment in which people are respected and their rights, especially the right to life, are cherished.

"I appeal for far greater care, and far less callousness in our relations with one another. Order and mutual respect cannot be separated from the economic advancement of Jamaica,” McKenzie implored.

