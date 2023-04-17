NWC: Operations at Catherine Mount, St James won’t resume until tomorrow

The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that due to unforeseen challenges, operations at the Catherine Mount #1 facility in St James will not resume until Tuesday, April 18.

As a result, customers in the elevated section of Montego West Village will continue to experience a disruption in their water supply.

“The NWC regrets any inconvenience cause and craves the continued patience and understanding of its valued customers,” the agency said.

