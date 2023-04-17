Opposition and Gov't differ on how appointment of Jamaican president should be decided

The Government and the Opposition People's National Party (PNP) appear to be at odds regarding the process for appointment of a president when Jamaica ends its relationship with the British monarchy.

Legal and Constitutional Affairs Minister Marlene Malahoo Forte has said there is consensus that the appointment will be on the nomination of the prime minister, after consultation with the leader of the opposition, to be confirmed in the Parliament.

She also outlined that the intention is to legislate that the two Houses of Parliament will sit together to make this determination on a special vote.

However, the Opposition is not in favour of the vote being taken at a joint sitting of both Houses.

"The position of the People's National Party is that the vote should be taken in a manner which reflects the present constitutional arrangements, that is, two-thirds of the members of the House of Representatives and two-thirds of the members of the Senate," the party said in a statement in

The PNP says the matter is among details which remain unresolved within the Constitutional Reform Committee.

However, the party's representatives on the committee, Senator Donna Scott-Mottley and Member of Parliament Anthony Hylton, said they "applauded the approach of the Committee in the deliberations surrounding issues with a view to making recommendations on which the public will have an opportunity to consider and decide."

