Police: 119 out of service

The police is advising members of the public that the 119 emergency number is currently out of service.

“We do apologise for any inconvenience this may cause,” noted the Corporate Communications Unit.

An update will follow.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.