Police identify man shot and killed in Anchovy

The police have identified the man who was shot and killed while purchasing soup in Anchovy, St James, on Saturday afternoon.

He is 44-year-old Orlando Jarrett, otherwise called 'Shane', a mechanic, from the adjacent community of Roehampton.

It's reported that shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday, Jarrett and another man were purchasing soup from a vendor outside a church when they were pounced upon by armed men travelling in a motor car.

The gunmen opened fire hitting both men before they escaped in the motor car.

Jarrett died on the spot while the other man was rushed to hospital where he was admitted in serious condition.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Jarrett and the injured man had reportedly just attended the funeral for Albert Reid, another Roehampton resident who was shot and killed by a lone gunman in downtown Montego Bay on February 13.

- Hopeton Bucknor

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.