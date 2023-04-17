Suspect held in murder of Ricky Trooper's daughter

The Bridgeport Police Department in Connecticut in the United States has announced it has captured the main suspect in the murder of music selector Ricky Trooper's daughter, Brianna Destiny McKoy.

The 23-year-old mother was found unresponsive on April 6 around 11:20 a.m. inside her condominium in Bridgeport.

An infant was found unharmed inside the home following the shooting.

Forty-year-old Derrick Francis, whom McKoy was dating, was named a suspect in the homicide.

On Monday, the Bridgeport Police Department announced on its social media pages that he has been captured.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The department said details would be provided later.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.