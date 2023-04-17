Three other persons arrested in Seprod fraud case

Three additional persons of interest were arrested and charged in the multi-million dollar fraud investigation at the Seprod Group of Companies today.

They are:

40-year-old Carltington Reid, a sales assistant

29-year-old Maynard Anderson, a sales assistant and

48-year-old St. Patrick Waskit, a truck driver

Reid, Anderson and Waskit turned themselves in to the police today.

They are among several individuals who were listed by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Fitz Bailey, as persons of interest in connection with the ongoing fraud investigation.

Investigators believe the company was defrauded of approximately $160 million.

The accused are scheduled to appear before the court on Monday, May 22.

The police are asking anyone with information that can assist with the investigations to contact Crime Stop at 311, Criminal Investigations Branch 876-922-2380 or the police 119 emergency number.

