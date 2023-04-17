Trelawny man allegedly caught on camera breaking into houses

A Trelawny man was charged with housebreaking and larceny, housebreaking with intent and malicious destruction of property after allegedly being caught on camera committing the crimes on April 13.

He is 19-year-old Twayne Campbell otherwise called 'Suck Suck,' labourer, of Spicy Hill in the parish.

The Duncans Police say about 10 a.m., a woman who is the owner of two houses on the same property in the community securely locked both and left.

Upon her return she discovered that one of the properties had been broken into and that approximately $200,000 had been stolen.

The lock on the grille of the second property was also damaged.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

She reviewed closed circuit television footage of the property and reportedly saw Campbell accessing the homes and made a report to the police.

A targeted raid was conducted on April 14 and Campbell was pointed out by the woman.

He was taken into custody, interviewed and subsequently charged on April 16.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.