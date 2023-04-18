Break-in at ITA, road safety offices

The Ministry of Transport is reporting that the offices of the Island Traffic Authority, Road Safety Unit and National Road Safety Council in St Andrew were broken into this morning.

It says the incident was reported to the police, who are investigating.

It did not provide details on the break-in.

The offices have been closed due to the incident.

Members of the public are encouraged to reach out to the Ministry at telephone number 876-754-1900 or via our social media pages if they have any questions or concerns.

