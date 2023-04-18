CPFSA taking steps to streamline operations

The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) is taking steps to streamline its operations.

This is being facilitated under the entity's Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Expansion Project and is intended to achieve greater efficiency in service delivery.

One of the main outputs targeted is improving the electronic case management system, which enables the smooth transmission of information from the point a report is received to the implementation of interventions, and referrals.

Director for Policy, Planning and Evaluation at the CPFSA, Newton Douglas, told JIS News that the agency is automating the operations of the National Children's Registry (NCR), which receives, processes, and refers reports of child abuse for investigation.

This, he indicated, by incorporating the NCR's processes into the electronic case management system – the Social and Health Management Application (SOHEMA).

According to Douglas, upgrading the SOHEMA will allow for seamless transmission of reports to the investigation teams and strengthening of the referral process.

It will also facilitate speedier investigations and reporting of findings to the NCR.

“Currently, when a report comes in, the information is typed, and then emailed. Under the upgraded system, when a report is received, the information is entered directly to SOHEMA and automatically sent to the investigation team for initiation of an investigation,” Douglas outlined.

He further explained that CPFSA investigators are then able to enter their findings into the software, which provides an updated record to the NCR, as stipulated by the Child Care and Protection (Children's Registry) Regulations.

As all officers will be using the same system, cases can be referred to various intervention teams within the Agency, in real time.

The Transformation Implementation Unit, with funding from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), is spearheading the CPFSA's ICT Expansion Project.

This exercise aims to modernise the information and communications technology systems across the Agency's network of offices and key partners by the end of 2023.

Upgrading the SOHEMA forms part of the overall project, which is slated for completion later this year.

CPFSA is the entity under the Ministry of Education and Youth responsible for enabling a stable and nurturing living environment for children who need care and protection.

It operates nine governmental residential childcare facilities, and licenses and regulates more than 40 private residential establishments islandwide.

- JIS News

