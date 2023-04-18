Growth & Jobs | CARICOM implementing agri-food strategy

An agri-food strategy is being implemented within the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

This is to enhance the production and trade of regional agricultural products, enable greater access to a supply of nutritious foods, and reduce reliance on the importation of extra-regional foods.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the ‘CARICOM @ 50’ virtual symposium on Friday, April 14, CARICOM Secretary General Dr Carla Barnett said this effort is being led by the president of Guyana, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, who has responsibility for agriculture in the CARICOM quasi-Cabinet.

“These measures have already begun, with an increase in the production of key products and the implementation of relevant policies, including for food safety and health,” she said.

Dr Barnett said the lessons learnt from the COVID-19 pandemic and reinforced by the Ukraine conflict accelerated the region’s food and nutrition agenda, which agreed, in 2018, on a regional target to reduce its food import bill by 25 per cent by 2025.

“Agri-food investments will not only enhance food and nutrition security, but also serve as an engine for broader economic growth, prosperity, and stability of the region on a sustainable basis,” she noted.

Dr Barnett said the primary goal is to increase productivity, spur regional trade and investments in the agricultural sector, encourage the involvement of women and youth, while adopting smart agriculture technologies to increase sustainable production in response to risks associated with climate change.

“As a community, we have determined to take action to ensure our food and nutrition security and energy security, engage in the battle for innovative funding mechanisms, and enhance our information and communications technology infrastructure,” she outlined.

The symposium forms part of the celebratory activities marking the 50th anniversary of the official formation of CARICOM.

On July 4, 1973, CARICOM was established to deepen regional integration. This year, the region will celebrate 50 years since the signing of the Treaty of Chaguaramas and the accomplishments of CARICOM.

The milestone is being celebrated under the theme ‘50 Years Strong: A Solid Foundation to Build On’.