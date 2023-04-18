Growth & Jobs | The elusive promise of integration — Opportunities in a changing global economy – report

THE LATIN America and the Caribbean (LAC) region has tremendous potential both in its traditional areas of comparative advantage and in the new sources arising from opportunities in the green economy. The challenge remains to mobilise investment and know-how to leverage these opportunities to generate diversified and dynamic economies.

Over the past two decades, LAC has not exploited the gains from greater integration into the global economy in terms of scale economies, transfer of know-how and technology, and capital. Trade exposure has largely stagnated and FDI has fallen in most countries, even as reshoring and nearshoring have become more common.

Expanding trade exposure and leveraging comparative advantage are critical as the region seeks to raise its growth rates, expand into new areas of services, reduce its environmental footprint, and take advantage of its new areas of green comparative advantage.

Many of the necessary reforms involve those traditionally on the agenda, which have a long gestation period: reducing systemic risk, raising the level and quality of education, investing in infrastructure both traditional and digital, making cities better platforms for manufactures and services, raising capabilities across the whole spectrum of human capital, and ensuring well-functioning financial markets to provide liquidity and diversify risk.

These all require long and sustained effort, but they are essential for productive integration. There are also interventions with a shorter time horizon.

The first, following Hippocrates, is to do no harm: to preserve the reputational gains of the past 20 years in terms of macro stability. Second, regulatory gains in customs and transport are, in principle, low in cost and could be done over a short time scale. These can be done in the context of deep trade agreements that both provide a framework for the component reforms and add to confidence in the basic rules of the game. Third, export-promotion agencies and investment-promotion agencies have proven track records.

The former has a component of managerial consulting services to get potential exporters over the learning hump. However, in LAC, both types of agencies can be unfocusd and hence less effective than their potential. A comprehensive approach to both shorter- and longer-term reforms could move LAC towards a renewed and more dynamic engagement with the global economy.