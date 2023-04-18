Human skeleton remains found in bushes in Clarendon

The police in Crofts Hill, Clarendon are seeking to ascertain the identity of human skeletal remains found in Reckford district.

The discovery was made on Monday afternoon in the Bull Head Mountain Forest Reserve by a forest technician who was carrying out duties.

The police were called.

Investigators processed the scene and the remains were removed to the morgue.

It is believed that the death occurred several years ago.

- Rasbert Turner

