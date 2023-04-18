Immigration Corner | Is Canada looking for teachers and lab technicians?

Dear Miss Powell,

I am a teacher and my wife is a lab technician. We are interested in moving to Canada. However, we know of many individuals who have applied and have not gotten through. Is Canada looking for teachers and lab technicians? What occupations would qualify now? Does it cost to apply? Thank you in advance for considering our question.

KB

Dear KB,

Canada is looking to attract individuals who can successfully integrate, become productive and make a valuable contribution to the society. There are no specific occupations in demand. However, the key is to ensure that you can satisfy the requirements to qualify.

The qualification process is multidimensional, as each applicant will be examined based on factors such as age, work experience, language ability, and other factors.

Since you are both professionals, you could possibly qualify under the Federal Skilled Worker Programme (FSWP). This is one of the many programmes that is managed by the Express Entry System. Individuals with a minimum of one year work experience in occupation as a lab technician, lawyer, teacher, pharmacist, doctor, nurse, clinical researcher, radiologist, bank manager, public relations officer, bank supervisor, computer scientist, web designer, accountant and marketing officer stand a good chance of having a successful application.

APPLICATION PROCESS

The application is a two-step process. The first, most important step is to apply to the government of Canada and indicate an interest in being considered for permanent residence. This first step is free of cost. However, you must ensure that you have all the required documents before submitting this expression of interest.

Before applying, you should ensure that you first have the documents to substantiate your credentials. The first document that you will need is an Educational Credential Assessment report from one of the approved institutions. If you have a bachelor and/or master’s degree from a recognised university or college outside of Canada, then you need a report which shows that your degree is the equivalent to one being offered by a Canadian university. If you have a degree and a teaching diploma for a post-secondary school, you should get an assessment of both.

Each applicant must demonstrate their ability to communicate effective in at least one of Canada’s official languages. You must sit and pass the examinations, even if your first language is English or French. The acceptable proof for English is the International English Language Testing System General Training or the Canadian English Language Proficiency Index Program examination. Both tests are English language assessments used to measure your listening, reading, writing, and speaking skills.

Since the FSWP falls under the economic programmes, you will be required to provide proof of funds depending on the number of people in your family. For example, the minimum required savings or settlement funds are approximately CDN$14,000 for a single applicant, CDN$17,000 for a couple, CDN$21,000 for a couple and a child (2022). This figure changes annually, and we expect an update in the summer.

As previously mentioned, you must provide proof that you have the required work experience in your field. You must provide a job letter to show that you have a minimum of one year post-degree work experience as a teacher, lab technician or in a related field that requires the same type of training. This must be a job that falls within the approved National Occupational Code.

There are also other factors that you would need to take into consideration. Do you have relatives in Canada? Where do they live? How old are you? Do you have a job offer? Your answers to those questions could affect your eligibility and overall score. I recommend that you contact a Canadian lawyer to advise you if you could also get a Provincial Nomination, as this could boost your overall scores and increase your chances of receiving an invitation to apply for permanent residence.

Deidre S. Powell is a lawyer, mediator, and notary public in Canada. Submit your questions or find out if you qualify by completing fee assessment at www.deidrepowell.com.