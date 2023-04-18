Immigration Corner | How to reclaim British nationality, having renounced it

Dear Mr Bassie,

I would like to know whether it is possible for someone to reclaim British nationality, having previously renounced it. Please let me know.

EM

Dear EM,

It is possible in some cases to reclaim British nationality after renouncing it. Persons need to first look at the guidelines online to see if they are eligible.

Persons should also note that it is taking longer than usual to process applications because of COVID-19. However, this will not affect the decision, and those persons will also get extra time to provide fingerprints, photos, additional information, and to book a citizenship ceremony.

THE APPLICATION

Persons should fill in the application online, and should note that they will usually be able to keep their documents while the application is being processed.

Persons who live in the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man or a British overseas territory will have to apply in person or by post instead. They should check which route they should take with the governor’s office.

Persons who live elsewhere can apply by post. This will take much longer than applying online because of the novel coronavirus. Those persons should try to avoid applying by post, especially if they need their documents back by a specific date.

Please note that applicants can get assistance with completing the online form if they do not feel confident using a computer or mobile device and/or if they do not have Internet access. Please be reminded that persons can only use this service if they are applying in the UK, and they cannot get immigration advice through this service.

The applicants should pay the current fee for registration, and be aware that the fee will not be refunded if the application is refused.

SUPPORTING DOCUMENTS

With respect to supporting documents, applicants will need to provide the following:

• A copy of the declaration of renunciation (either form RN1 or R6);

• A passport, or certificate of naturalisation or registration for their current citizenship or nationality;

• An official letter or statement from the country they are currently a citizen or national of, saying that if they had not given up their British citizenship they would have lost or failed to get their current citizenship or nationality.

Persons who gave up United Kingdom and colonies citizenship will also need to provide:

• The birth, naturalisation or registration certificate of the person he/she has the connection to the UK with, and evidence of their relationship to that person, for example, a birth, marriage or civil partnership certificate;

• Evidence that he/she gave up citizenship because he/she believed they would be deprived of their citizenship of a Commonwealth country unless this was done. This should be a separate letter explaining this, plus any supporting documents.

Persons may have to provide different documents if they originally gave up citizenship for a reason other than they would have lost or failed to get citizenship of another country. It is advisable that persons read the guidance for details.

PROVIDING BIOMETRIC INFORMATION AND SUPPORTING DOCUMENTS

When applying, persons will be asked to make an appointment at a UK Visa and Citizenship Application Services (UKVCAS) service point to provide their biometric information (your fingerprints and a photo).

Persons will also need to submit supporting documents. They can:

• Upload them into the online service;

• Have them scanned at the UKVCAS appointment.

Please note that applicants must not travel outside of the UK, Ireland, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man until they get a decision. If they do so, their application will be withdrawn.

Persons will be told how to provide their biometric information and supporting documents when applying, if applying from the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man or a British overseas territory.

I hope this helps.

John S. Bassie is a barrister/attorney-at-law who practises law in Jamaica. He is a justice of the peace, a Supreme Court-appointed mediator, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, a chartered arbitrator, the global president of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, and a member of the Immigration Law Practitioners Association (UK). Email: lawbassie@yahoo.com