Ja urges region to utilise restorative justice to deal with violent crime

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – Jamaica's Minister of Justice, Delroy Chuck, is urging Caribbean countries to use restorative justice to get their citizens to settle their differences instead of using abuse, assaults and criminal violence, saying it could also “make a huge dent in the level of violent crimes across the region.”

Addressing the regional symposium on violence as a public health issue, Chuck, speaking on the topic “Community Approaches”, said restorative justice has been an outstanding success to resolve disputes, settle disagreements and de-escalate conflicts.

“It is these minor disputes, misguided disagreements and unresolved conflicts that in many instances escalate into brutish abuses, serious violence and can have fatal consequences.

“If relationships can be restored by restorative justice before they descend into criminal violence and, sometimes, even after violence has been used, then restorative justice can be deemed a remedial success, with significant curative value being derived by not only the participants, but the communities that would otherwise have been impacted by continued cycles of violence, and by extension, the country at large.”

He said Jamaica started to actively collect and track data originating out of the programme in 2018 and that the success rate emanating from the restorative justice conferences held averages over 80 per cent annually.

He said from 1,022 restorative justice circles in 2018, to 3,662 cases in 2022, more than eight out of every 10 cases have been successfully completed, which means the parties are satisfied with the outcome and the community or the court sanctioned the outcome as acceptable and agreeable.

Chuck said that approximately 75 per cent of the cases that are referred to restorative justice are court referrals and the success rate in these court referrals is over 90 per cent.

He said to put it into prospective in 2021 and 2022, a total of 4,460 cases were referred to restorative justice by the courts, with 3,904 being satisfactorily resolved, “which oftentimes means the charges are withdrawn or the offenders admonished and discharged."

Chuck said there are 20 restorative justice centres across Jamaica with another two to be opened shortly.

There are also 1,000 trained restorative justice facilitators who can conduct the healing process in restorative justice circles, most of whom, unfortunately, are underutilised.

“Our focus is to expand the programme so these trained restorative justice personnel can be more fully utilised, as we try to stem the violence in our communities.”

