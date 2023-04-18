Search on for gunmen following deadly attack in Clarendon

The police are searching for two gunmen following an attack which left one man dead and another injured in May Pen, Clarendon, on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Lucien Beckford, a 25-year-old labourer of Evans Street in Denbigh, Clarendon.

Reports state that about 8:15 p.m. four people were at an establishment on Evans Street when two armed men entered.

The gunmen fired shots sending the patrons running in different directions.

The gunmen then escaped.

Beckford's body was later found with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

The injured person was taken to hospital and admitted.

- Rasbert Turner

