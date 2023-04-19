21-y-o man leads Clarendon's most wanted

A 21-year-old man leads the list of Clarendon's most wanted criminals.

Commanding officer for Clarendon, Acting Senior Superintendent Carlos Russell, today disclosed that Romaine John Murray, alias 'John Tom', of Comfort district in Osbourne Store, is wanted for several homicides including the March murder of Manchester businessman Jerome Basssier who was shot dead in Toll Gate.

Murray is also wanted for wounding with intent.

Speaking at a press conference hosted at the May Pen Police Station, Russell told reporters that Murray's capture could solve some eight murders across the parish.

The other wanted men are:

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

* Twenty-six-year-old Panif Broomfield, also known as 'Chang', of Buzz Rock in Effortville, who is wanted for shooting with intent and robbery with aggravation. Broomfield is also wanted for shooting and injuring a police sergeant.

* Jabulani Dyer, otherwise called 'Jabu', of Woodhall district in Chapelton, who is wanted for wounding with intent.

* Steve Leonard Francis, 40, of Sunset Crescent in Four Paths, who is wanted for murder and assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

* Orkney Murray of Nine Turns, who is wanted for wounding with intent.

"These men are considered [to be] armed and dangerous and we're asking anyone who knows the whereabouts of these individuals to contact us. We're also warning persons that it is an offence to harbour a fugitive," said Russell.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.