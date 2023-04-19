85% of security guards have signed new employment contracts - Samuda

At least 85 per cent of the 25,000 security guards islandwide have signed new employment contracts in spite of concerns raised by many in recent times, according to Labour and Social Security Minister Karl Samuda.

In a statement to Parliament Wednesday afternoon, Samuda also announced the appointment of a committee led by trade unionist Helene Davis Whyte to establish a Joint Industrial Council for the regulation of the industry and protection of security guards.

For years the unions have been clamouring for the establishment of a joint industrial council which comprises representatives from the Government, employers and trade unions.

Speaking in Gordon House, Samuda told security guards to lodge complaints or seek guidance from his ministry if they have been denied worker-related benefits.

Some security guards have refused to sign contracts claiming that the agreements have denied them benefits under the law.

Samuda revealed that 88 security guards lodged formal complaints with the ministry.

In a landmark ruling in September 2022 the Revenue Court declared that security guards are employees and not independent contractors in a case involving the National Housing Trust (NHT) and Marksman Limited.

The labour minister said that under the new employment contract security guards are workers and are guaranteed vacation leave, sick leave, overtime, maternity leave, where applicable, and all minimum standards for decent work in Jamaica.

Opposition spokesperson on labour, Dr Angella Brown Burke said that the minister's announcement that 85 per cent of security guards signed new contracts brought no comfort to her when the rights of many have been breached.

“I cannot fathom for the life of me how you could have in your possession contracts that basically deny workers of their rights, rights that you have agreed are in law that becomes just a case by case basis, you can't,” she said.

She contended that once the ministry receives copies of contracts from security guards which deny them certain rights the minister has a responsibility to address the issue collectively, instead of dealing with individual cases.

