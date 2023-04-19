Businessman shot in St Catherine attempted robbery

A businessman was this afternoon shot by a gunman in Berkshire Hall district, Redwood, St Catherine during an attempted robbery.

It is reported that about 12:40 p.m. the businessman met with a man who ordered building material from his business.

The man reportedly excused himself to go for money to pay for the delivery.

It is further reported that two men with guns emerged from nearby bushes and demanded that the businessman hand over his truck and the items.

A struggle reportedly ensued between him and one of the gunmen.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

It is reported that his accomplice fired several shots, which hit the businessman.

The hoodlums then escaped.

The injured businessman was taken to the Linstead Hospital for treatment.

The Linstead police are investigating.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.