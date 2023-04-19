'Chug It' party promoter among three charged in $222 million INSPORTS fraud

The Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) on Wednesday arrested and charged three men in connection with a $222 million fraud racket committed at the Institute of Sports (INSPORTS) between 2011 and 2017.

They are popular Chug It and French Connection party promoter Andrew Wright, Rudolph Barnes and Oneil Hope.

MOCA said they are alleged to have been part of a team of former INSPORTS employees who wrote, signed and encashed fraudulent cheques for payees who were neither employees nor contracted workers of the entity.

The three have been charged with various offences including conspiracy to defraud; acquisition, use and possession of criminal property; engaging in transactions involving criminal property; and larceny as a servant.

MOCA said the suspected fraud and other irregularities were detected by INSPORTS in 2017 during an examination of its financial records. The matter was then reported to MOCA triggering an investigation.

Director of Communications at MOCA, Major Basil Jarrett, said these are the first set of arrests as MOCA currently has warrants out for several other individuals.

Jarrett also praised MOCA's partners, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Financial Investigations Division and Tax Administration Jamaica, for the critical role they played in the investigations.

“These types of investigations are complex undertakings requiring thoroughness and collaboration”, he said, “and so it took a meticulous approach, led by MOCA's investigative teams, to examine all the leads and uncover all the evidence required to make these arrests and bring these charges”.

