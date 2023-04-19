Former Gleaner journalists publish groundbreaking new books

Two journalists — Phyllis Thomas and Audrey Wright-Peterman – who worked together at The Gleaner in the 1970s, have penned new books sharing their experiences and providing a glimpse into the past and future.

Thomas’ book, I Dare You: A Climb to the Pinnacle of Journalism, and Peterman’s book, From My Jamaican Gully to the World and Back, are available on Amazon.com. Both books offer a riveting look back to the 1970s, and Thomas’ book demonstrates how that decade helped shape Jamaica and beyond. The books also tell us what we need to do right now to secure a sustainable future for journalism and the environment.

In I Dare You: A Climb to the Pinnacle of Journalism, Thomas shares her journey from her childhood in Kingston where her family had little money but abundant love and faith, to her 45-year career as a journalist at The Gleaner. She left the newspaper in 2018 as enterprise editor, with a legacy of striving to uphold the highest principles of journalism in the way she did her work and influenced the work of other reporters. Her book concludes with a chapter highlighting changes necessary for the survival of the profession, and provides guidelines to those aspiring to, or already practising journalism.

The official launch of Thomas’ book is April 30, four days after her mother’s 99th birthday.

“She’s going to be there with me along with my brothers and sisters,” Thomas said. “To God be the glory that the book is already on three Amazon bestselling lists.”

From My Jamaican Gully to the World and Back is Peterman’s third book. She left The Gleaner in 1978 after seven years as a sub-editor and migrated to the United States where she worked as a journalist before turning her focus to the environment.

The memoir begins with her happy childhood in Clarendon. It shows how the time she spent playing with friends in her gully, and sitting on its banks observing nature, helped her to become an award-winning champion for the environment in the US. Her book concludes with advice on preparing for the increasing effects of climate change.

Peterman said that the society is at a critical juncture, though many people are not aware.

“The environment is going to be the biggest topic in coming years, yet only a few are paying attention,” she says. “That urgently needs to change.”

Rave reviews for both books are already coming in:

“Phyllis has played a significant role in The Gleaner family as well as the wider media community. Her contributions to the field have been enormous. Throughout her lengthy career, Phyllis has produced groundbreaking work that has greatly benefited the general public. One example is her free zone probe, which caused the system to undergo a number of improvements,” said Garfield Grandison, former editor-in-chief of The Gleaner. “Phyllis continues to contribute even though she is retired, since her book is a crucial resource for both seasoned journalists and those just entering the field. Also, it is a must-read for the general public.”

“Audrey has us all excited about our Blue and John Crow Mountains National Park and World Heritage Site,” said Wyvolyn Gager, retired editor-in-chief of The Gleaner who was a colleague and friend of both women. “She says it has a critical role to play in helping to stabilise the climate, and I believe our country will benefit from her expertise.”

With their skills honed at The Gleaner, these women show the company as a crucible that produces principled and successful leaders. This Women’s History Month they not only bring us new information through new lens but also demonstrate wisdom and maturity by collaborating to share their stories.

Phyllis Thomas’ ebooks are available for Canadian buyers at:

https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0BY3RK3LW

UK: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0BY3RK3LW

US and elsewhere: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BY3RK3LW/

Audrey Peterman’s book is also available at AudreyPeterman.com, Lulu.com

and local bookstores.