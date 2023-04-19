Four men listed as wanted by St Andrew North police

The St Andrew North police have listed four men as wanted for several crimes committed across the division.

They are:

*Jermaine Smith, otherwise called 'Kartel' or 'Gazaman', a landscaper of Lime Edge district and Golden Spring district in St Andrew. Smith is wanted for murder.

* Kemar Graham of Author Leon Drive, Golden Spring, Boone Hall district, St Andrew. Graham is wanted for murder.

* Andre Davis, otherwise called 'Stunny', of Red Hills Road and Cassava Piece in St Andrew. Davis is wanted for murder.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

* Curtis Cross, otherwise called 'Laden', of Windsor Heights in St Catherine and Waltham Park Road in St Andrew. Cross is wanted for murder.

The men are being asked to turn themselves in and anyone with information on their whereabouts is being asked to come forward.

The police are also reminding that it is a crime to harbour a fugitive.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.