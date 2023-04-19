Gas prices down this week

Motorists will pay less for gas come Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 is to move down by $0.25 to sell for $172.98 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will go down by $0.82 to sell for $176.49.

Automotive diesel oil will move down by $4.50 per litre to sell for $183.12.

Ultra low sulphur diesel will sell for $193.97 per litre following a decrease of $4.50.

The price of Kerosene will go down by $4.50 to sell for $194.18 per litre.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go up by $1.44 to sell for $67.62, while butane will move up by $1.39 to sell for $75.43 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Inst gram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com