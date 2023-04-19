Hardware operator gunned down in St Catherine

The community of Crescent, St Catherine, has been plunged into mourning following the murder of a businessman who operated a hardware in the area on Wednesday afternoon.

He is Simeon George Ellis, 53, of Seaview Crescent, Old Harbour Glades in St Catherine.

Ellis was reportedly at his establishment about 4:20 p.m. when a motorcycle stopped and a man approached him.

The man pointed a gun at Ellis and fired shots, hitting him repeatedly.

The gunman then returned to the motorcycle and escaped.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The Spanish Town police have launched an investigation in the matter.

No motive has yet been established for the murder.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.