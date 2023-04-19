Increase in respiratory illnesses, public urged to be vigilant – MOH

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that there has been an increase in respiratory illnesses and is reminding the public that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over.

The Ministry says the COVID-19 virus (SARS-CoV-2) together with influenza B, influenza A and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are the predominant respiratory viruses in circulation in Jamaica and can be credited for the increase in respiratory infections being observed at this time.

Influenza (flu) and RSV usually cause seasonal increases in respiratory illnesses in Jamaica and other countries annually, it notes.

The health ministry disclosed that weekly visits to public health facilities for influenza-like illnesses have increased in the under 5 years and the 5-59 years age categories.

Further, admissions for severe acute respiratory illnesses have also increased in the past two weeks.

On the COVID-19 side, the health ministry states that the seven-day average positivity rate as at April 15 was 6.8%.

It further states that the highly transmissible Omicron is the COVID-19 variant that is currently circulating in Jamaica.

The Ministry disclosed that the last batches of sequencing done that were reported in March and April showed its subvariants BA.4.6 and BA.2, XBB.1.5 to be most prevalent.

Jamaicans are being urged to adhere to prevention protocols to protect themselves from respiratory illnesses.

“These include hand washing and sanitisation, wearing of masks and sneezing and coughing etiquette, especially when in public spaces. All eligible persons should also avail themselves of the influenza and COVID-19 vaccines, especially vulnerable populations, including the elderly, the young, pregnant women and healthcare workers,” said Chief Medical Officer, Dr Jacquiline Bisasor McKenzie.

“Persons who are ill with mild symptoms should practice mask wearing, hand washing, hand sanitising and stay away from other persons, especially vulnerable individuals. They should ensure they are drinking fluids and have adequate rest. Persons with persistent or worsening symptoms should seek medical attention so that treatment can commence at its earliest,” the CMO added.

The health ministry points out that the respiratory viruses that are currently in circulation can cause complications such as pneumonia, sinus, ear and blood infections.

These viruses, it states, can also worsen chronic medical conditions such as heart or lung disease.

Persons at highest risk of these complications are infants and young children, adults 60 years and older, pregnant women, and persons with chronic medical conditions or weakened immune systems.

The Ministry says it will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary.

