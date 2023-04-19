Lack of quorum delays start of Parliament

The House of Representatives suspended its sitting a short while ago as there was no quorum to start the business of the House.

A quorum consists of 16 members of the House.

Leader of Government Business in the House Edmund Bartlett requested that the House be suspended to allow for a quorum to be formed.

Before the House was suspended, only six Members of Parliament, one on the Opposition benches and five on the Government side, were present.

The Speaker suspended the sitting to facilitate the House Leader's request.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

There was eventually a quorum and the sitting proceeded.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

