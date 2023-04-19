Lensley Wolfe was a man of integrity – Sykes
Chief Justice Bryan Sykes has paid tribute to former Chief Justice Lensley Wolfe, OJ, who has died.
The jurist passed away last evening.
He was 85.
“He was a person who emphasised professionalism, punctuality and forthrightness. He expected high levels of integrity and strongly believed that lawyers and judges alike should conduct themselves in a manner befitting of their noble offices,” said Sykes in a statement.
Wolfe was described as an outstanding jurist, a patriot of Jamaica and a man of outstanding integrity.
The Judiciary of Jamaica has expressed condolences to his family, especially his wife Audrey, children - Althea, Natalie and Simone - and his grandchildren.
“On behalf of a grateful nation, the Judiciary expresses its sincere thanks for the life and work of a giant of man, the Honourable Mr Justice Lensley Wolfe.”
