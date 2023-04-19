Lensley Wolfe was a man of integrity – Sykes

Chief Justice Bryan Sykes has paid tribute to former Chief Justice Lensley Wolfe, OJ, who has died.

The jurist passed away last evening.

He was 85.

“He was a person who emphasised professionalism, punctuality and forthrightness. He expected high levels of integrity and strongly believed that lawyers and judges alike should conduct themselves in a manner befitting of their noble offices,” said Sykes in a statement.

Wolfe was described as an outstanding jurist, a patriot of Jamaica and a man of outstanding integrity.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The Judiciary of Jamaica has expressed condolences to his family, especially his wife Audrey, children - Althea, Natalie and Simone - and his grandchildren.

“On behalf of a grateful nation, the Judiciary expresses its sincere thanks for the life and work of a giant of man, the Honourable Mr Justice Lensley Wolfe.”

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.