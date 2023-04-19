Man attempting to rob supermarket shot by soldier

A man who attempted to rob a supermarket in downtown Montego Bay, St James on Tuesday night was shot by an off-duty Jamaica Defence Force soldier and remains in hospital under police guard.

It is reported that about 8:40 p.m. the man went to Tigers Supermarket along St James Street and held the operators at gunpoint.

He was challenged by the soldier.

During an exchange of gunfire, the man was shot.

The scene was visited by the police who seized an illegal firearm.

The injured man was taken to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where he was admitted under police guard.

- Hopeton Bucknor

