MoBay man accused of shooting cop remanded in custody

WESTERN BUREAU:

Kirk ‘Kirky’ Lawson, the St James man accused of shooting and injuring a policeman during a gun battle with the lawman in February, will know if his case will be transferred to the St James Circuit Court when he returns to the St James Parish Court on May 25.

Lawson, a 21-year-old labourer, is charged with wounding with intent, possession of a prohibited weapon, and two counts of shooting with intent. He was ordered remanded in custody by St James Parish Court Judge Sasha-Marie Ashley following his appearance in court yesterday.

During yesterday’s brief hearing, Lawson told the court that he is being represented by attorney-at-law Michael Hemmings, who is currently overseas.

“Mr Hemmings is my lawyer, and I went to the Gun Court and got remanded there. I told him that I would come to court here,” said Lawson, referencing his previous appearance in the Western Regional Gun Court on March 10.

“Your Gun Court case is for May 25, so we will set this matter for that date. You are remanded until then,” the judge told Lawson.

According to reports, on February 18, at about 9:50 p.m., a police team was on patrol duty along Railway Lane in Montego Bay, when they saw Lawson walking along the roadway. His actions aroused their suspicion, and when they approached him, Lawson opened gunfire at the officers.

A shootout ensued and during the gun battle, a member of the police team was shot and injured. The wounded cop was taken to the Cornwall Regional Hospital for treatment.

It was further reported that Lawson later turned up at the same hospital with a gunshot wound and was placed under police guard.

Following a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney, Lawson was formally charged on February 28. He is also facing a separate murder charge in relation to the October 7, 2022 shooting death of auto sales representative Deveto Barnett.

It was for that matter that he appeared in the Gun Court on March 10.