Ninety participants in the LPD crime and violence prevention programme awarded

WESTERN BUREAU:

Ninety young people from across Jamaica, who benefited from the USAID-funded Local Partner Development (LPD) youth crime and violence prevention programme, were awarded on Monday, having completed their six-year mentorship project.

The awards function took place at the Jewel Grande Hotel in Montego Bay, St James, under the theme ‘Celebrating Youth’. Ninety youngsters who were specially chosen from the 650 at-risk youth who took part in the LPD programme, stood tall, having made their mark in the project which was launched in 2017 by the North Carolina-based non-profit group, FHI 360.

Orlando Cooper, a resident of Grange Hill, Westmoreland, who was one of the 90 awardees, credited the LPD programme for turning him away from a potential path of violence and exposing him and his peers to much-needed social and vocational training, and psychosocial support.

“This programme has made a big impact on my life. I was in a place of darkness, and the organisers showed me light; and without them I would not be here today,” said Cooper. “The programme taught me to manage my anger and how to show respect to others. I never knew that I could be the person I am today.”

The 650 participants in the LPD programme were selected from 30 hotspot communities across Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine, Clarendon, St James, and Westmoreland. In addition to counselling and skills training, they received employment and internship opportunities with various companies to earn their own money and develop a sense of independence.

The programme saw 109 of the 650 participants being placed in jobs that were facilitated by 25 private-sector partners, while 143 youth microenterprise businesses received support through the six-year endeavour.

Morana Smodlaka Krajnovic, FHI 360’s chief of party in the Jamaica LPD programme, congratulated the awardees on their milestone achievement and thanked them for their input that helped to improve the project for both the organisers and the participants.

“It is a really special day for me today, seeing you here up close and personal. I bring special greetings to all of you who have joined and completed the programme,” said Smodlaka Krajnovic. “What I am especially grateful for is how much you have helped to guide us. When we had problems, when we were asking if we were doing something that you needed or if we needed to change something, you talked to us and helped us adjust.”

United States Ambassador to Jamaica Nick Perry, who was present for the function, urged the awardees to become positive influences in their communities, based on their experience with the LPD programme.

“I encourage you to remain positive and to surround yourselves with positive influences. There is no limit to what you can wish to be and what to aim for, so be motivated by good, and be motivated by the better side of you,” said Perry.