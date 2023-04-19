No room for corrupt JPs, say Ramdanie-Linton

WESTERN BUREAU:

Suzette Ramdanie-Linton, president of the St James chapter of the Lay Magistrates Association of Jamaica, has issued a stern warning to justices of the peace (JP), that if they seek to gain monetary rewards for their services or seek to breach their code of conduct in any other way, they will be reported to the relevant authorities for sanctions.

Ramdanie-Linton gave the caution during her presentation at the installation service for the newly elected executive of the Cornwall Court Citizens’ Association in St James on Sunday.

“A JP is a person of unquestionable integrity who seeks to promote and protect the rights of individuals, and help to give justice to persons in the community,” explained Ramdanie-Linton. “It is a volunteer position, and as such, there is no monetary reward or in-kind reward, because we are here to serve.”

“If you go to a JP for services and they are going to charge you, that is incorrect. You are to report them to the office of the custos, because all JPs fall under the authority of the custos of the parish,” continued Ramdanie-Linton.

“A JP does not operate outside of the law, and if we operate outside of the law, we can be brought before the judge. We can be fined a maximum of $500,000, and we can be sent to jail for a maximum of three years,” she added.

Over the years, the issue of JPs accepting payment for their services has been a recurring headache for the Ministry of Justice. Despite the law forbidding the practice, some JPs have been arguing that they need the payments to cover their expenses. Between 2010 and August 2022, some 14 JPs were decommissioned for breaching the code of conduct.

Under Section 15 of the Justice of the Peace Act, 2018, the holders of the office of JP are required to provide their services free of charge. The legislation also states that those who hold the office must not use the title for personal financial benefit.

Of the approximately 9,000 JPs currently operating in Jamaica, 1,200 of that number are based in St James and fall under the supervision of the custos of the parish.

Ramdanie-Linton urged the residents of Cornwall Court to acquaint themselves with their local JPs, as it is important for a JP’s presence to be felt in his or her community for them to provide quality service to citizens.

“I encourage you to know who your JPs are; and we have been encouraging the JPs to come out and be part of the community, to be a part of the association, and to get involved in outreach activities in all the zones. If we do not know you, we cannot sign to say that you are of good character, so it is very important for a JP to be very active and known in the community,” said Ramdanie-Linton.

The following executive members of the Cornwall Court Citizens Association were installed: Rayon Grey, president; Ryan Stephens, vice-president; Owen Bennett, vice- president; Ashley Edwards, secretary; Delores Campbell, treasurer; Othneil Service, public relations officer; Petrina Hudson McIntyre, assistant public relations officer; Claudia Robinson Cargill, sports coordinator; Jevarr Robinson, youth coordinator; and Melaine Isaacs Wright, youth coordinator.