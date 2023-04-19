PM, Golding hail Lensley Wolfe as trailblazer

Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Leader of the Opposition Mark Golding have hailed former Chief Justice Lensley Wolfe, OJ, as a distinguished and trailblazing jurist.

Wolfe, 85, passed away yesterday.

He served as Chief Justice from 1996 to 2007.

Wolfe's legal career spanned over five decades.

In a tribute, Holness described Wolfe as man of immense integrity, wisdom, and dedication to justice.

“He was a beacon of hope and inspiration for all those who sought to uphold the rule of law and promote the common good.

“He will always be remembered for his outstanding contributions to the legal profession and his unwavering commitment to fairness and equality,” said Holness in series post on his Twitter account.

For his part, Golding, in a statement, said that Wolfe's contributions to the development of the Jamaican legal system will not be forgotten, noting that he worked tirelessly to improve access to justice for all Jamaicans and to improve the operations of the courts.

"Chief Justice Wolfe was a trailblazer who left an indelible mark on Jamaica's legal system. He was fearless, and demanded personal discipline and adherence to high standards of behaviour from all who came before him in court. His contributions as head of the judiciary resulted in significant improvements to the justice system, which will benefit generations to come. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

