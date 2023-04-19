Police charge two more persons in Seprod fraud case

Two more persons have been charged in the ongoing investigation of a multimillion dollar fraud at the Seprod Group of Companies.

The police say truck drivers, Andre Green, 41, and Adrian Nelson, 28, were charged on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of persons charged in relation to the matter to 23.

The police say between April 12 and April 13, C-TOC conducted special operations across Clarendon, St Catherine and the Corporate Area and these individuals were arrested in connection with the pilfering and unauthorised selling of goods.

Investigators believe the company was defrauded of approximately $160 million.

